Colorado Springs residents can expect more extreme weather in Saturday's forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 8 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/UEie2SvRV3— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2023
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from noon to 7 p.m., but showers and thunderstorms are most likely to hit between noon and 4 p.m.
The temperature is expected to have a high of 66 and a low of 47. Winds will range from 5-10 mph throughout the day and evening.
Stay weather aware today as severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will be possible across southeast Colorado this afternoon and evening. Seek shelter indoors if thunderstorms threaten, and do not drive into water of unknown depth. #cowx pic.twitter.com/IUqebViCSa— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2023
Here is the full forecast, with lots of sun, from the National Weather Service:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10-15 mph.
