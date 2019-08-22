A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. Thursday for southern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning area includes Fountain, Security and Widefield along with Fort Carson.
Wind up to 60 mph along with quarter-sized hail is possible, according to the weather service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Security CO, Fountain CO until 5:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/ngyzjdwjA5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 22, 2019
Further south, a flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Huerfano County until 7:30 p.m.
---
Thunderstorms are likely over the mountains Thursday afternoon and could bring heavy rain and nickel-sized hail to the city, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Storms are expected to move across the southeast plains Thursday evening and may bring winds up to 45 mph and lightning, the weather service reported.
Thursday's high is forecast to be 87 degrees, though temperatures are expected to rise in the coming days. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday -- when hundreds will race up Pikes Peak for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon -- are predicted to be near 90 and 94 degrees, respectively.
The Colorado Department of Public Health issued an Ozone Action Day alert Wednesday, which remains in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday. Residents of El Paso County are urged to limit driving to reduce the impacts on air quality.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
