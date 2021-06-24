Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo Thursday after the agency detected a large storm 16 miles northeast of Colorado Springs.
The warning was issued for northeast El Paso County, and will be in effect until around 4:15 p.m.
The storm could potentially reach residents in several areas, including eastern Colorado Springs, Falcon, Rush, and the Schriever Air Force Base. The National Weather Service said people should prepare for 60 miles per hour gusts, and quarter-sized hail that could damage cars.
At the time the warning was issued, the storm was picking up speed as it traveled east.