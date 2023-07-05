A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect Wednesday evening for Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.

The warning is in place until 11 p.m., and showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening. Conditions could be dangerous with "large hail and damaging winds" on the radar. While less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, thunderstorms could usher in higher amounts.

Wind speeds could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, the warning said, and hail could reach to the size of a golf ball.

Hail has already reached areas of Colorado Springs, including along Interstate 25 near downtown and in the southeast part of the city, including at The Citadel mall.