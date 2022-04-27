Nine flights were diverted to Colorado Springs Airport from Denver International Airport due to weather concerns Wednesday, Springs officials said.

Two of the flights were international according to Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation at the Colorado Springs Airport. Phillips said it's a regular occurrence as Colorado Springs serves as a primary diversion destination for United Airlines and a diversion location for other airlines such as American and Southwest. In the past, the airport has had up to 30 diversion aircraft on its runways at once, Phillips said.

Microbursts, or localized columns of sinking air caused by thunderstorms, were listed as the reason for the diversions. The Denver airport issued a ground stop shortly after 4:15 p.m. due to high winds. The order has since been rescinded.