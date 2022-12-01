Residents in Colorado Springs and throughout El Paso County should prepare for high winds and potential fire hazards from Thursday night until sunset on Friday evening, according to weather and emergency management agencies.
A high wind warning will be in place from 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
“After 8 p.m., we’re going to start seeing wind gusts greater than 60 miles per hour, and it’s going to get stronger throughout the night,” said NWS meteorologist Klint Skelly.
“After midnight, we should start to see gusts between 70 and 80 mph. I’ve heard some people say we’ll see up to 90 miles an hour. That’s within the realm of possibility, but if it happens it will be an isolated gust or two.”
Travel could be "very dangerous" in some areas, particularly west of the Interstate 25 corridor and along the western border of El Paso County, Skelly said. “High profile vehicles,” including box trucks, semi-trucks, RVs and some pickups and SUVs, risk being “blown off the road” on the I-25 corridor south of Pueblo, officials said.
Residents should prepare for the possibility of blown-down trees and power lines, according to a release from the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management.
“Widespread power outages may occur,” the release stated.
Motorists are advised to avoid travel and stay indoors if possible. If staying home is not an option, drivers are cautioned to maintain a firm, two-handed grip on the steering wheel, be alert for abrupt changes in wind direction and speed, and be on the lookout for flying debris.
Power outages could include traffic lights, according to emergency management personnel.
“Motorists should treat all darkened intersections as a four-way stop,” officials said in the release.
The regional emergency agency advises residents to secure their outdoor furniture and holiday decorations, and avoid being in forested areas or near trees and branches.
Strong winds plus low relative humidity add up to high fire danger, according to the weather agency. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 5 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Skelly said.
Some El Paso County school districts announced closings in anticipation of potentially unsafe conditions. Calhan RJ-1, Hanover 28 and Miami-Yoder JT-60 all announced closures for Friday. On Thursday night, Academy District 20, Harrison District 2, Manitou Springs SD 14, and Widefield District 3 announced two-hour delays for Friday.
Almost a year ago, a devastating windstorm wreaked havoc throughout Colorado Springs, toppling semi trailers, knocking down trees and causing widespread power outages. Wind gusts reached 100 mph during that storm, and more than 34,000 residents lost power.
Gazette reporter Brooke Nevins contributed to this report.