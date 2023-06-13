Monday was one of the wettest days on record in Colorado Springs, with severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain, vehicles stranded in flooded streets, and hail that forced at least one crew to deploy snowplows in the middle of June.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the city saw 3.97 inches of rain on Monday, the fifth-highest total on record and easily the most precipitation ever recorded for the date.

“Before today, the record rainfall for June 12 in Colorado Springs was 0.69 inches,” said NWS meteorologist Mike Nosko. “That was in 1989.”

Sunday’s rain total of 1.47 inches was a city record for June 11, according to the weather agency.

The downpour of the past two days has pushed the city's June rain total to 6.65 inches — nearly triple the average of 2.27 inches.

Flooding shut down multiple roads throughout the city as the Colorado Springs Police Department spent a significant part of the day on accident alert. Several flights were also delayed in and out of Colorado Springs.

“It’s been a pretty active weather day in Colorado Springs and across the county,” said El Paso County spokeswoman Deborah Contreras.

As police and fire crews responded to roadside emergencies across the city, crews from the county’s Department of Public Works were out in force, enacting several road closures and redirecting traffic, Contreras said.

“We have more than 100 crews working this storm,” she said. “If needed, we can also pull staff from other Public Works areas.”

The weather agency issued a string of advisories and warnings throughout the day, including a tornado warning for southeast El Paso County, a number of flash flood warnings, and a severe thunderstorm watch that remained in effect until 7 p.m.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Peterson and Schriever Space Force Base implemented an early release for personnel, and multiple gates were closed due to extensive flooding.

Fort Carson officials closed Gate 4, and the area near Gate 20 was hit with “significant” hail — so much so that snowplows were needed to clear it.

“It’s been a lot,” said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill. “But I’m sure that’s true of everywhere else in the city.”

CSFD tweeted several photos of submerged vehicles in flooded roadways, as well as light poles and streets signs that were taken down by moving water.

Several Colorado Springs residents also took to social media with photos and videos of streets that looked like rivers. One video showed a trash can floating down a residential street in the northeast part of the city.

“Where’s a lifeguard?” wrote Michelle Dionisio, who posted the video.

The National Weather Service reported that widespread, heavy rainfall impacted rivers and creeks in both Teller and El Paso counties, and that elevated water levels and possible flooding were expected to continue on Tuesday.

“We’re still looking at a 60%-80% chance of rain (on Tuesday),” Nosko said. “But we’re not expecting anything as severe as (Monday).”

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, with up to 0.5 inches of new rainfall possible, according to the weather agency. A 30% chance of rain is predicted for Wednesday, increasing to 40% on Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected on both days.

“Things should get drier as the week goes on,” Nosko said.