Colorado Springs may spend the unofficial start to summer digging around in the back of the closet for galoshes.
Rain is expected to pound the Pikes Peak region starting Saturday afternoon and continuing through Monday, the National Weather Service predicts.
It’s tough news for outdoor festivals and barbecue lovers, but flowers and firefighters will be happy after one of the wettest Mays in recent history.
Typically the month tracks 1.99 inches of rain in Colorado Springs, but as of Friday 2.49 inches were already measured, weather service data showed.
Storms expected to start Saturday afternoon will likely continue through the night. Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of 75 degrees, the weather service said.
"Plan on mainly dry mornings, with showers and thunderstorms developing in the early afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "With any storm that forms Saturday, the main threats include large hail, damaging wind and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding."
Temperatures Sunday and Memorial Day are expected to hang in the low 50s and 60s with chances of rain and thunderstorms between 80 to 90%, the weather service said.
The 12th Annual MeadowGrass Music Festival, one of the Pikes Peak Region's traditions summer kick off event, started Friday and will forge ahead, rain or shine, organizers said.
"Springtime weather in the Rockies is notoriously unpredictable – you may encounter rain, sun, wind or even some snow," the event's website said. "We recommend that you come prepared with sunscreen, a rain jacket and warm clothing for nighttime. Dress in layers!"
The event's website said no refunds will be provided for weather cancellations or problems.