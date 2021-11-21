The weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day should be just about average, according to meteorologist Kyle Mozley, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high in Colorado Springs is expected to be 47 degrees, he said, while the average on that day is 48 degrees.
But on Wednesday night, leading into Thursday morning, “There could be a quick shot of snow, fairly similar to the snow system we had Saturday night,” Mozley said.
While metro Colorado Springs had no measurable snowfall Saturday, Divide got 2.5 inches, the most Saturday night in the Pikes Peak region, he said.
Cripple Creek saw 1.5 inches, he said, and Woodland Park received less than an inch of snow, according to the weather service.
Areas northeast of Colorado Springs and southwest of Peyton got half an inch.
Wednesday night could be a repeat, although “there still could be some changes,” Mozley said.
Meteorologists are keeping their eyes on Dec. 2, the latest date in the fall that Colorado Springs has had measurable snowfall.
The weather service will continue tracking whether or not the fall of 2021 will break any records for dryness in the region.