Blizzard conditions Monday afternoon forced evacuations at the Pikes Peak Summit Complex and The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, according to Skyler Rorabaugh, manager at Pikes Peak — America's Mountain.

“Severe snow and whiteout conditions forced evacuations for us Monday, and the situation continues today,” Rorabaugh said Tuesday. “We’re seeing three-foot snow drifts and about half an inch of ice on the roads.”

Reporting 6 to 8 inches of snow on Pikes Peak , Rorabaugh said as of Tuesday, the cog railway was in operation up to the summit on Tuesday afternoon.

Road access, along with shuttle service was not available Tuesday. The morning Pikes Peak Highway road condition message said that 13 of the 19-mile road would be open Tuesday, with late-day storms likely to keep the summit closed to road traffic.