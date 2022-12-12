The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter storm warning for parts of El Paso County Monday night.

Heavy snow of 3 to 7 inches is expected in northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge and Rampart Range below 7,500 feet until 3 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reports.

Travel in these areas is anticipated to be difficult as wind gusts could reach 50 mph and blowing snow may cause hazardous conditions.

Drivers should expect low visibility and are encouraged to bring an extra flashlight, food and water in case of an emergency, the weather service said.

The weather service also issued a winter weather advisory for southern El Paso and Pueblo counties.

The areas could get a snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and blowing snow could impact the morning commute.

School closures, delays:

9:50 p.m.: Elbert School District 200 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Click or tap here for the latest school closures and delays updates.

Click or tap here for the latest road conditions in Colorado Springs.