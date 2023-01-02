052222-news-weather 03.JPG

Dale Cline, left, and Tony Alexander, are framed by a large downed tree limb as they shovel the sidewalk in front of their houses after a late-season snowstorm dropped more than six inches of wet heavy snow on Colorado Springs on Saturday, May 21. (Parker Seibold / The Gazette)

 Parker Seibold / The Gazette

Part of El Paso County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo

Light snow with an accumulation of up to one inch and a glaze of ice is possible in northern El Paso County. The area will be under the weather advisory until 5 a.m. Tuesday. 

There may be patchy freezing fog with lowered visibility of a quarter of a mile or less at times near the Monument Hill area. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible.  

Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and use caution while traveling. 

Southern El Paso County is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.

