Part of El Paso County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Light snow with an accumulation of up to one inch and a glaze of ice is possible in northern El Paso County. The area will be under the weather advisory until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
There may be patchy freezing fog with lowered visibility of a quarter of a mile or less at times near the Monument Hill area. Wind gusts of up to 35 mph are possible.
Drivers should expect slippery road conditions and use caution while traveling.
Southern El Paso County is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook.