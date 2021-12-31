After 233 consecutive days without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, the streak finally ended Friday night, as the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasted 1 to 3 inches coming to the city for New Year’s Eve.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, it was the "longest snowless day stretch on record."
Measurable snow has fallen at the Colorado Springs Airport bringing the number of consecutive snowless days to close at 233! This is the 4th longest snowless day stretch on record. Dec 31, 2021 will also go down as the latest first measurable snowfall on record. #cowx— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 1, 2022
Friday had high temperatures near 48 degrees and winds blowing 15 to 20 mph. Snow fell starting Friday night. The low for New Year’s Eve will be around 10 degrees with winds blowing 15 mph.The snow was expected to continue into New Year’s Day on Saturday, with the majority of the new precipitation falling before 11 a.m. Less than 1 inch of new snow is expected Saturday.
10 PM 12/31/21 Update: Snow will continue over the Colorado Springs area through 2 AM causing slick and snow covered roads. Use caution if you must travel. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4Y9soZC7uF— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 1, 2022
Woodland Park was forecasted to receive between 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night and 1 inch Saturday.
Near Monument Hill, 3 to 5 inches are expected with another 1 to 2 inches in the morning.
The winter storm is supposed to hit many other areas throughout the state and is needed to combat the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which has burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes, according to Boulder County officials.
Boulder was forecasted to receive 1 to 2 inches Friday, another 3 to 5 inches Friday night and less than an inch Saturday. Officials are hoping the moisture will aid with firefighting efforts across the county.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is requiring chains for vehicles traveling on certain roadways. U.S. 24 has a “passenger vehicle traction law” and commercial vehicle chain law in effect between Cross Creek Road and Walter Street.
A passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect for motorists traveling on Interstate 70 between Exits 240-260. Passenger vehicle traction laws require passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or chains on their tires.
Alternatively, vehicles that use all-wheel or 4-wheel-drive are permitted. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-70 between Exits 203-216.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only