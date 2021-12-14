Colorado Springs could see snow Wednesday, but it's the wind the residents may want to watch out for.
Colorado Springs is expected to see wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The agency considers anything above 58 mph to be damaging, meteorologist Klint Skelly with weather service said. The highest winds are expected to come between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Skelly said the state could see wind gusts up to 80 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor. Up on Pikes Peak winds are expect to reach 92 mph.
Pueblo is expected to see gusts up to 78 mph. Denver could see winds near 100 mph.
High impact weather is expected over the next 24 hours. VERY strong winds, heavy mountains snow / snow squalls, and critical fire weather conditions are expected.
By comparison the "bomb cyclone" of 2019 had 97 mph winds, Skelly said.
The weather service is warning residents to secure loose items, including Christmas decorations. In addition to decor, the agency also advises residents prepare for tree damage. In a post to Twitter, the weather service advised residents to trim trees, repair loose siding and shutters, have an emergency kit ready in case of power outages and identify their shelter, warning that cars, mobile homes and campers are unsafe.
Furthermore, the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management warns that people avoid downed trees and power lines, and monitor road closures.
The office also reminds residents that fire will spread very quickly during this event and to avoid any activities that could start a fire.
Some school districts are preparing for high winds. District 49 released a statement saying that the high winds could cause officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation to restrict the use of school busses.
Fowler School District R4J will be closed but operating remotely Wednesday. Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 will be closed due to high winds and poor visibility from blowing dust.
