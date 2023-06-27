The city of Manitou Springs is moving to Stage 3 water restrictions as excessive rain and snowmelt runoff continue to add pressure to the city's water treatment facilities, city officials said Tuesday.

The restrictions are less about water supply and have more to do with "elevated sediment and particle count" in French Creek, the city's main water source, according to a news release.

The restrictions are in effect for 48 hours.

"Consequently, the water treatment plant and its filters are constrained in their ability to process a sufficient amount of water," the release said. "As a result, the Mesa Storage Tank, which holds the city's main water supply, is not being adequately replenished."

The tank, which has a capacity of 2 million gallons, is currently 25% full — or about half of the city's desired supply, the city said.

Residents, visitors and businesses are asked to reduce water usage to maintain water connectivity throughout the area:

• Cease the use of sprinklers and outdoor watering;

• Only use water for essential needs like showering, cooking and drinking;

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

• Refrain from using water to wash sidewalks and cars;

• Keep showers short;

• Avoid doing laundry and running a dishwasher; and

• If residents must do these activities, run the machines on the quickest setting.

If water usage is significantly reduced, the Mesa Storage Tank could reach "healthy" levels within two days, the city said.

This is the second time in the past few months that Manitou Springs has implemented water restrictions. Cloudiness and sediment in the water in May slowed treatment, causing lower-than-adequate levels in the Mesa Storage Tank.

Click or tap here for city updates on water conservation announcements.