Officials with the city of Manitou Springs rescinded established Stage 3 water restrictions Thursday following reports that the Mesa Water Storage Tank has returned to a "healthy level," according to a city press release.

On Tuesday, officials announced the city would be moving to Stage 3 water restriction as excessive rain and snowmelt runoff continued to add pressure to the city's water treatment facilities.

The restrictions, being less about water supply, had more to do with "elevated sediment and particle count" in French Creek, the city's main water source, according to a news release.

The restrictions were set to be in effect for 48 hours.

"Consequently, the water treatment plant and its filters are constrained in their ability to process a sufficient amount of water," the release said Tuesday. "As a result, the Mesa Storage Tank, which holds the city's main water supply, is not being adequately replenished."

The tank, which has a capacity of 2 million gallons, was reported 25% full Tuesday — or about half of the city's desired supply, according to the city.

This was the second time in the past few months that Manitou Springs has implemented water restrictions. Cloudiness and sediment in the water in May slowed treatment, causing lower-than-adequate levels in the Mesa Storage Tank.

Editor's note: This story originally published June 27 and was updated June 29.