Parts of El Paso County can expect to see some snow Wednesday evening through the night as a winter storm moves through the state.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for northern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The affected areas are expected to get a snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colorado Springs is expected to get snow showers before 5 p.m.

Click or tap here for the full list of closings and delays.

Click or tap here for statewide road conditions from CDOT.

Click or tap here for Colorado Springs-area road and traffic updates.

WEDNESDAY:

6:29 a.m.: A crash has closed four lanes of northbound I-25 near the Hampden exit in Denver.

5:37 a.m.: St. Mary's High School is on a 2-hour delay today, while CIVA Charter High School is closed. Click or tap here for the latest closures and delays.

5:15 a.m.: The National Weather Service is warning travelers of high winds and low visibility on Colorado roadways.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

TUESDAY

Blizzard conditions possible: A winter storm is quickly approaching Colorado and will affect a large swath of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a multitude of weather events including winter storm warnings, high-wind warnings, blizzard warnings, winter weather advisories and high-wind watches across Colorado.

Click or tap here for more

Emergency housing: Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency in advance of Wednesday's anticipated snowstorm. The order will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will end at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless," the city said in a release. "The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration."