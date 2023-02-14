Snowfall expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon is threatening dangerous travel conditions and below-freezing temperatures, leading to several closures and delays in the Pikes Peak region.

Colorado Springs School District 11, Harrison School District 2, District 49, Widefield District 3 and Lewis-Palmer District 38 were among the districts to announce closures for Wednesday. Colorado State-Pueblo will also be closed and all operations, including virtual, have been canceled.

Fort Carson and Peterson Space Force bases will close except for mission-critical units.

Click or tap here for the full list of closings and delays

Click or tap here for statewide road conditions from CDOT

Click or tap here for Colorado Springs-area road and traffic updates

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has called for 4-6 inches for Colorado Springs, with higher totals expected north and west of the city. Teller County could see 5-10 inches and Monument may get up to 8.

Low visibility and icy roads are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute as 40 trucks stand ready to address dangerous road conditions, with more on standby if needed, according to Clint Brown, operations manager for the city of Colorado Springs.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

According to Bob Wilson, CDOT’s director of statewide programs, crews will be focusing on rei-icing, removing the anticipated light, fluffy snow and applying sand as needed.

Drivers in the Pikes Peak region are being cautioned to drive safely. For the latest traffic in Colorado Springs, click or tap here.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:

This afternoon: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. High near 18. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Patchy blowing snow before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values between -5 and -10. North wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.