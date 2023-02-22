Several events in the Colorado Springs area are canceled Wednesday night due to snow and falling temperatures.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. for northern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The forecast calls for a 30% chance of snow showers before 9 p.m. Colorado Springs can expect a low temperature around 9 after highs Wednesday in the low 20s, with wind chill values between minus-10 and 0.

The affected areas are expected to get a snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday with an expected high of 33 degrees in Colorado Springs, according to the Weather Service. Highs of 43 on Friday and 56 on Saturday, with sunny skies both days, are forecast.

WEDNESDAY:

8 p.m.: Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8, Manitou Springs SD 14 and Pueblo District 70 have announced a two-hour delay for Thursday. Click or tap here for the full list of closings and delays.

Over 33 flights have been delayed in and out of the Colorado Springs Airport, according to FlightAware. Another five have been canceled.

The Denver International Airport has 818 flights delayed and another 285 flights canceled.

7:30 p.m.: Academy District 20 and Widefield District 3 announce a two-hour delay for Thursday. Click or tap here for the full list of closings and delays.

6:30 p.m.: One right southbound lane on I-25 is blocked between Circle and South Academy after a vehicle slid off of Venetucci.

Two left lanes are blocked due to an accident at Powers and East Platte. Backed up to East Fountain.

The City of Colorado Springs announced in a news release that plows are out treating primary and secondary streets. Drivers are urged to drive slowly.

5:57 p.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation says that multiple mountain passes will remain closed through Thursday.

4:15 p.m.: All branches of the Pikes Peak Library District closed at 4 p.m. due to worsening weather conditions. Several churches also canceled evening activities.

1:41 p.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting wet and icy spots along I-25, U.S. 50, and Colorado 67. Blowing snow could affect visibility. For statewide road conditions from CDOT, click or tap here.

12:30 p.m.: Colorado Springs has been placed on accident alert status due to increasingly adverse weather and icy conditions. For accident reporting guidelines, please click or tap here.

12:10 p.m.: There is a full callout for snow and ice removal services throughout the Colorado Springs metro area as scattered flurries continue throughout the afternoon. Snowfall is expected to pick up in the afternoon, with a possible 1-3 inches of new snow accumulation. Scattered showers may develop tonight and into tomorrow morning, with temperatures dropping into the single digits and negatives overnight. Crews will be in full callout into tonight and will be prepared to respond tomorrow morning, if needed.

10:32 a.m.: Closures on I-70 and U.S. 40 near Floyd Hill have been lifted.

10:24 a.m.: There has been a partial callout for snow and ice removal services throughout the Colorado Springs metro area as light precipitation rolls through the area. Freezing temperatures accompanied by flurries has created risk for slick road surfaces. Officials are asking the public to drive slowly and to allow themselves extra time during commutes. Click or tap here for Colorado Springs-area road and traffic updates.

The National Weather Service's winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 8 p.m. for northern El Paso County.

9:33 a.m.: Colorado 9 southbound is closed due to a stalled vehicle between County Road 11 and Sand Gulch Road. For Colorado Springs-area road and traffic updates, please click or tap here.

9:32 a.m.: The city of Fountain has been placed on accident alert status due to increasingly adverse weather and icy conditions. For accident reporting guidelines, please click or tap here.

9:28 a.m.: I-70 eastbound lanes have reopened to traffic. Google is reporting a 30-minute delay.

9:16 a.m.: U.S. 40 westbound is closed due to safety concerns between Soda Creek Road and U.S. 6 near Floyd Hill.

9:07 a.m.: Eastbound I-70 is closed between Hidden Valley (Exit 243) and Floyd Hill due to safety concerns. In addition, a stalled vehicle has closed the two right lanes on I-70 eastbound at Beaver Brook and Floyd Hill. CDOT is reporting a 29-minute delay.

9:01 a.m.: A crash on Woodmen and Black Forest roads is blocking eastbound Woodmen.

5:37 a.m.: St. Mary's High School is on a 2-hour delay today, while CIVA Charter High School is closed. Click or tap here for the latest closures and delays.

5:15 a.m.: The National Weather Service is warning travelers of high winds and low visibility on Colorado roadways.

TUESDAY

Blizzard conditions possible: A winter storm is quickly approaching Colorado and will affect a large swath of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a multitude of weather events including winter storm warnings, high-wind warnings, blizzard warnings, winter weather advisories and high-wind watches across Colorado.

Emergency housing: Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency in advance of Wednesday's anticipated snowstorm. The order will take effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will end at 7 a.m. Sunday.

"During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless," the city said in a release. "The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration."