Severe weather around El Paso County has prompted road closures, water rescues and two tornado warnings.

The county will be under a severe thunderstorm warning into the night and additional heavy rain is likely to redevelop later in the evening across central El Paso County.

6:30 a.m.:

Colorado Springs is forecast for another day of severe weather, with showers and thunderstorms on the horizon for Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 74 degrees.

A severe weather warning is in place for El Paso County with the possibility of scattered storms, hail, and strong winds.

“Some storms could become severe, especially across the Palmer Divide, with main threats being 1-inch hail, 60 mph winds, and torrential rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening, mainly before 10 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 53 degrees.

Conditions are expected to clear Friday and throughout the weekend ahead with sunny skies and highs in the 80s across the radar.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny conditions and a high reaching 82 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast and a high of 86 degrees.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and a high near 89 degrees.

11:30 p.m.: Golf ball sized hail expected in Fountain and parts of Pueblo

The National weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for south central El Paso County, and north central Pueblo County until midnight.

Gold ball sized hail is expected and wind gust of up to 60 mph are possible.

Locations that will be impacted include northern Pueblo, Fountain, Pueblo West, Hanover, Pinon and Security-Widefield, the weather service said.

Those outdoors will be injured. Residents should expect the hail and heavy winds to damage roofs, windows and vehicles.

According to the weather service, a tornado is possible.

11:10 p.m.: Flash flood warning in effect until midnight

Northern El Paso County is under a flash flood warning until midnight, according to the weather service.

locations that are expected to experience flash flooding include Colorado Springs, Schriever Space Force Base, Peterson Space Force Base and I-25 from Security to Fountain

Drivers should turn around when encountering flooded roads as most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Driving on flooded roads should be avoided.

10:14 p.m.: Tornado warning issued for south central El Paso County

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for south central El Paso County until 10:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm that's capable of producing a tornado was located near Fountain, just 15 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph at 10:03 p.m.

Ping pong sized hail is expected for the affected areas and flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter.

Residents in the warning area should take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

8:15: Large hail, flash flooding possible in parts of Colorado Springs

An explosive thunderstorm development before 9 p.m. is possible across the west side of Colorado Springs and Rampart Range, according to the weather service.

"Very large" hail as well as additional flash flooding in possible.

6:15 p.m.: Flash flood warning remains in effect for Colorado Springs

A flash flood warning is still in effect for parts of central el Paso County until 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service.

Locations that are expected to experience the flooding include Colorado Springs, Falcon, Schriever Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.

While rain has temporarily ended across the effected areas, additional heavy rain is likely to redevelop later on, the weather service said.

The flash flood will impact small creeks, highways, streets and underpasses.

5:15 p.m.: Tornado warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for southeastern El Paso County until 5:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just 7 miles southeast of Ellicott, 27 miles east of Colorado Springs at 5:19 p.m. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph.

Hail the size of tennis ball is expected. Flying debris will be dangerous to anyone caught without shelter, the weather service said.

Residents in the warning area should take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

4:15 p.m.: Water rescues and road closures

Water rescues have begun in northeast Colorado Springs as severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings hover over the area, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Crews were reported on scene near Lexington Drive and Woodmen Road conducting "multiple" water rescues, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Storm water was moving quickly through certain roads and trapping vehicles.

Research Parkway, especially between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Lexington Drive, experienced "very high" water levels that caused it to "shut down," the department said. Most of the water has since receded, as hail was blocking several drains, officials said.

Residents are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles on scene.

4 p.m.: Weather warnings in effect

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for northeastern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Ellicott, 19 miles east of Colorado Springs, and is moving east at 10 mph.

The weather service indicated two-inch hail is expected and could injure people and animals outdoors. Residents should expect damage to roofs, sidings, windows and vehicles.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for central El Paso County until 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service.

Law enforcement has reported flash flooding in multiple areas in the northeast part of Colorado Springs. Flooding has occurred near Rampart High School as well as Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive, the weather service said.

Between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen, according to officials.

Locations that are expected to experience flooding include Colorado Springs, Falcon, Schriever Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.