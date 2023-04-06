Overnight accumulation from a snowstorm that rolled through the region has sparked a series of delays and closures across Colorado Springs and the county. The storm is expected to clear late Thursday morning, with sunny skies in the forecast, and a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

7:31 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department is reporting a crash on Milton Proby Parkway and Hancock Expressway. The Blockage is unknown at this time.

7:30 a.m. Colorado State Patrol is reporting a crash on Marksheffel Road and N. Carefree Circle. The blockage is unknown at this time.

7:28 a.m. Colorado Springs traffic is reporting a crash near Stapleton Drive and Meridian. The blockage is unknown at this time.

7:15 a.m. Warm temps today are expected to help in clearing the snow from Wednesday night's storm as temps reside in the high 40s and low 50s Thursday.

Looking into Thursday night, expect mostly clear conditions and a high of 23 degrees.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high of 64 degrees

Saturday: Partly sunny, and a high of 67 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 69 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 76 degrees.

7:00 a.m. As of 4 a.m. Thursday, the city of Colorado Springs has been placed on accident alert status. All accidents falling may be cold reported or reported online if fit the proper criteria

• No one died or was hurt, and;

• There were no drugs or alcohol involved, and;

• The wreck did not damage public property (e.g., road sign, utility pole, etc.), and;

• All drivers in the accident are still there and everyone agrees to cold report, and;

• All involved parties have vehicle and insurance information to exchange.

The above criteria apply even if the involved vehicle(s) will require a tow truck

For more information on criteria and protocol regarding accident alert status, Click or Tap here.

6:50 a.m. A crash has been reported on westbound Stetson Hills that's blocking the right lane, according to the Colorado Springs Traffic Twitter.

6:48 a.m. A crash has been reported on northbound Powers near the airport, blocking the right and center lanes.

6:45 a.m. The southbound right lane of Interstate 25 is closed due to a stalled vehicle near mile marker 129.5 and US 85 near Fountain.

6:30 a.m. As of 1:30 a.m., there was a partial callout of snow removal services across northern and western areas of the city, according to the Colorado Springs Public Works and Maintenance Division. An overnight storm resulted in various amounts of precipitation on the roadways and throughout the metropolitan area. City plows were dispersed throughout the city, concentrating on slick roadways. Officials are asking the public to drive slowly and to give other vehicles space on the roads.

A second round of mixed rain and snow showers could roll through El Paso County Thursday morning, with chances of snow towards the evening. However, areas in lower elevations and pavement areas are not expected to see meaningful accumulation. Areas above 6.5 thousand feet in Cheyenne Mountain, the Palmer Divide and Blacks Forest may see some slushy accumulation in shaded areas.

Throughout the county, 1-3 inches of accumulation is expected, with isolated higher amounts in those areas of higher elevation. Freezing temps are expected to create slick roadways for the Thursday morning commute.

5:45 a.m. Colorado Christian Schools, CIVA Charter School, and Peyton 23JT School District will be operating on a 2-hour delayed start.