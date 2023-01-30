Sunday night's cold chill continues to linger into Monday night as temperatures reach -2 degrees in the Colorado Springs area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for El Paso County as 'very cold' wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 below zero, the weather service said.

With the low temperatures and cold wind chill, many school districts around the El Paso County area have announced two-hour delays for Tuesday morning.

The weather service shows warming days are coming to Colorado Springs as the forecast shows a warming trend with highs over 40 degrees starting on Wednesday, then later hitting 52 degrees on Friday.

8:30 p.m.: School delays, chance snow

Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late

GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. No Before Care

According to the weather service, there is a 20 percent chance of snow in Colorado Springs before midnight.

7:30 p.m.: Several school districts announce two-hour delay

Big Sandy SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Calhan RJ1 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AVP.

Canon City RE-1 - 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th-12th grade students will occur.

Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Harrison Dist. 2 - 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late

Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) - 2 Hours Late

Widefield 3 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - 2 Hours Late. Frigid Temperatures. Students start 10:15a.m./Staff Start 9:30a.m.

CIVA Charter High School - 2 Hours Late

James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late

James Madison Charter Acad. - 2 Hours Late. Due to freezing temperatures, JMCA and EAC will be on a two-hour delay.

Paul Mitchell the School CS - Closed. PMTS Colorado springs will be closed 1-30-23

Colleges and universities:

Pueblo Community College - Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo & Fremont campuses. Students, check MyCourses for class instructions. All non-essential employees will work remotely.

Organizations:

Security Public Library - Open at 10 am

Churches, synagogues:

Church For All Nations - Opening at 9 am. No Tuesday Morning Prayer

Mountain Springs Church - Closed

Colorado Springs Forecast (NWS): A look ahead

Tuesday: Resident can expect sunny temperatures, with a high near 28 degrees and a wind chill value between -5 and 5 degrees. In the night, the forecast calls for mostly clears skies with a low around 10 degrees.

Wednesday: The Springs is expected to be sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. On Wednesday night, mostly clear skies are expected, with a low around 16.

Thursday: Residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 45 degrees. Later in the night, the Springs could see mostly clear skies, with a low around 22 degrees.

Friday: The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 52 degrees. In the night, partly cloudy skies are expected and a low around 26.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a high around 47 degrees.