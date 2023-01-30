Sunday night's cold chill continues to linger into Monday night as temperatures reach -2 degrees in the Colorado Springs area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for El Paso County as 'very cold' wind chills are expected to be as low as 20 below zero, the weather service said.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for portions of our plains tonight, mainly along and north of Highway 50, where wind chills could fall to -15° tonight into tomorrow morning. Most locations warm up into the 20s tomorrow afternoon! #cowx pic.twitter.com/9A7Ty09mLC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 30, 2023
With the low temperatures and cold wind chill, many school districts around the El Paso County area have announced two-hour delays for Tuesday morning.
The weather service shows warming days are coming to Colorado Springs as the forecast shows a warming trend with highs over 40 degrees starting on Wednesday, then later hitting 52 degrees on Friday.
8:30 p.m.: School delays, chance snow
- Hanover 28: 2 Hours Late
- GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. No Before Care
According to the weather service, there is a 20 percent chance of snow in Colorado Springs before midnight.
7:30 p.m.: Several school districts announce two-hour delay
- Big Sandy SD - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Calhan RJ1 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No AVP.
- Canon City RE-1 - 2 Hours Late. E-Learning for 6th-12th grade students will occur.
- Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Harrison Dist. 2 - 2 Hours Late
- Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late
- Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
- Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) - 2 Hours Late
- Widefield 3 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - 2 Hours Late. Frigid Temperatures. Students start 10:15a.m./Staff Start 9:30a.m.
- CIVA Charter High School - 2 Hours Late
- James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late
- James Madison Charter Acad. - 2 Hours Late. Due to freezing temperatures, JMCA and EAC will be on a two-hour delay.
- Paul Mitchell the School CS - Closed. PMTS Colorado springs will be closed 1-30-23
Colleges and universities:
- Pueblo Community College - Closed but operating remotely. Pueblo & Fremont campuses. Students, check MyCourses for class instructions. All non-essential employees will work remotely.
Organizations:
- Security Public Library - Open at 10 am
Churches, synagogues:
- Church For All Nations - Opening at 9 am. No Tuesday Morning Prayer
- Mountain Springs Church - Closed
Colorado Springs Forecast (NWS): A look ahead
Tuesday: Resident can expect sunny temperatures, with a high near 28 degrees and a wind chill value between -5 and 5 degrees. In the night, the forecast calls for mostly clears skies with a low around 10 degrees.
Wednesday: The Springs is expected to be sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. On Wednesday night, mostly clear skies are expected, with a low around 16.
Thursday: Residents can expect sunny skies, with a high near 45 degrees. Later in the night, the Springs could see mostly clear skies, with a low around 22 degrees.
Friday: The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies, with a high near 52 degrees. In the night, partly cloudy skies are expected and a low around 26.
Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected, with a high around 47 degrees.