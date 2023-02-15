Snowfall Wednesday morning has forced multiple closures and is causing traffic delays around the Pikes Peak region.

9:52 a.m.: Southwest Airlines has canceled several flights in and out of Colorado Springs Airport. All five departures scheduled prior to 2 p.m. have been cancelled. Click or tap here for current flight statuses.

9:27 a.m.: The storm is expected to taper off in Colorado Springs over the next few hours due to increased winds coming in through the north, According to Klint Skelly, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Winds are expected to increase from 25 mph to 30 mph. The Palmer Divide is forecast to experience light to moderate snow for the remainder of the day and is expected to taper off around midnight. Colorado Springs could see an additional 1-2 inches of snow accumulation after 11 a.m., Skelly said.

9:15 a.m.: Manitou City Hall and facilities will be closed Wednesday, with staff working remotely. Click or tap here for a complete list of closures and delays.

8:45 a.m.: Colorado Springs remains on accident alert status, which began at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. All traffic accidents may be cold reported that meet the proper criteria.

8:43 a.m.: Teller County and El Paso County combined courts will be closed Wednesday. Click or tap here for a complete list of closures and delays.

8:38 a.m.: Mountain Metropolitan Transit, the public transportation for Colorado Springs, has ceased operation Wednesday due to inclement weather.

8:34 a.m.: A crash has been reported at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and N. Union Boulevard.

8:29 a.m.: The right lane of westbound Woodmen Road is blocked due to a semi dangling over a retaining wall.

8:20 a.m.: CO 318 and US 40 in northeastern Colorado have closed between Maybell and the Utah border because of safety concerns. All previous I-25 lane closures have been cleared.

7:23 a.m.: Palmer Lake has gotten 5.5 inches of snow so far, while Falcon has gotten 5 inches. Outside the Pikes Peak region, Silverton has seen 10.4 inches. Click or tap here for the latest snow totals.

6:29 a.m.:

6:20 a.m.: The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that the previously closed lanes of southbound I-25 at Hampden Avenue have been reopened.

6:03 a.m.: There are multiple lane closures on I-25. Two northbound lanes are closed at Exit 203 in Denver (Evans Avenue). Two southbound lanes are closed at Exit 201 (Hampden Avenue). There are also closures in Pueblo and Fort Collins. More are expected as the morning traffic builds. Click or tap here for highway conditions around Colorado.

5:58 a.m.: El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Wednesday. In addition, most Pikes Peak region school districts will be either closed or on remote learning. Click or tap here for a complete list of closures and delays.

Many closures announced Tuesday evening

Colorado Springs School District 11, Academy District 20, Harrison School District 2, District 49, Widefield District 3 and Lewis-Palmer District 38 were among the districts to announce closures for Wednesday. Colorado State-Pueblo will also be closed and all operations, including virtual, have been canceled.

Fort Carson and Peterson Space Force bases will close except for mission-critical units.

Forecast

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has called for 4-6 inches for Colorado Springs, with higher totals expected north and west of the city. Teller County could see 5-10 inches and Monument may get up to 8.

Low visibility and icy roads are expected to impact the Wednesday morning commute as 40 trucks stand ready to address dangerous road conditions, with more on standby if needed, according to Clint Brown, operations manager for the city of Colorado Springs.

According to Bob Wilson, CDOT’s director of statewide programs, crews will be focusing on rei-icing, removing the anticipated light, fluffy snow and applying sand as needed.

Drivers in the Pikes Peak region are being cautioned to drive safely. For the latest traffic in Colorado Springs, click or tap here.

10 p.m.: Several flights delayed at Colorado Springs Airport, temperatures drop below 30 degrees

According to FlightAware, 13 flights were delayed at the Colorado Springs Airport. Of the 13 flight delays, SkyWest had 6, Southwest had 5, American Airlines had 1 and CommuteAir also had 1.

At 10 p.m., Colorado Springs temperatures dropped below 30 degrees at 26 degrees. The wind chill was recorded at 14 degrees, according to the weather service.

Colorado Springs is expected to hit 19 degrees at 6 a.m. with a wind chill of 4 degrees.

Tuesday snow totals across Colorado

Here are the latest snow totals according to the NWS:

Silverton- 10.4 inches

Sawpit- 7.5 inches

Red Mountain- 7 inches

Molas Pass- 7 inches

Coal Bank Pass- 6 inches

Camp Bird- 6 inches

Vallecito- 4.8 inches

Fruita- 1.5 inches

Battlement Mesa- 1.5 inches

Edwards- 1.5 inches

Maher- 1.1 inches

Colona- 1 inch

Cedaredge- 1 inch

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:

This afternoon: Snow likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 14. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3-5 inches possible.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 11 a.m. High near 18. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-2 inches possible.

Wednesday night: Patchy blowing snow before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values between -5 and -10. North wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.