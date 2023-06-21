Severe weather around El Paso County has prompted road closures, water rescues and one tornado warning.

The county will be under a severe thunderstorm warning into the night and additional heavy rain is likely to redevelop later in the evening across central El Paso County.

Click here for road conditions around Colorado Springs

Click here for flight updates from the Colorado Springs Airport

6:15 p.m.: Flash flood warning remains in effect for Colorado Springs

A flash flood warning is still in effect for parts of central el Paso County until 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service.

Locations that are expected to experience the flooding include Colorado Springs, Falcon, Schriever Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.

While rain has temporarily ended across the effected areas, additional heavy rain is likely to redevelop later on, the weather service said.

The flash flood will impact small creeks, highways, streets and underpasses.

5:15 p.m.: Tornado warning issued

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for southeastern El Paso County until 5:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just 7 miles southeast of Ellicott, 27 miles east of Colorado Springs at 5:19 p.m. The storm is moving southeast at 15 mph.

Hail the size of tennis ball is expected. Flying debris will be dangerous to anyone caught without shelter, the weather service said.

Residents in the warning area should take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

4:15 p.m.: Water rescues and road closures

Water rescues have begun in northeast Colorado Springs as severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings hover over the area, the Colorado Springs Fire Department said.

Crews were reported on scene near Lexington Drive and Woodmen Road conducting "multiple" water rescues, the department tweeted just before 4 p.m. Storm water was moving quickly through certain roads and trapping vehicles.

Research Parkway, especially between Austin Bluffs Parkway and Lexington Drive, experienced "very high" water levels that caused it to "shut down," the department said. Most of the water has since receded, as hail was blocking several drains, officials said.

Residents are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles on scene.

4 p.m.: Weather warnings in effect

The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for northeastern El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Ellicott, 19 miles east of Colorado Springs, and is moving east at 10 mph.

The weather service indicated two-inch hail is expected and could injure people and animals outdoors. Residents should expect damage to roofs, sidings, windows and vehicles.

A flash flood warning is also in effect for central El Paso County until 6:45 p.m., according to the weather service.

Law enforcement has reported flash flooding in multiple areas in the northeast part of Colorado Springs. Flooding has occurred near Rampart High School as well as Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive, the weather service said.

Between 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen, according to officials.

Locations that are expected to experience flooding include Colorado Springs, Falcon, Schriever Space Force Base, Cimarron Hills and Peterson Space Force Base.