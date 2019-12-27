Friday's snowstorm — which could bring several inches to the Pikes Peak region through Saturday — caused slick conditions and delays for some drivers.
Up to 3 inches of snow is likely to fall after 11 a.m. in Colorado Springs, according to Gazette news partner KKTV's Lucy Bergemann.
Overnight Friday, a second round of snowfall could bring up to another 3 inches, Bergemann said, while areas north of Woodmen Road through Monument could see more.
12:35 p.m.: Southbound I-25, which was closed for nearly two hours Friday, has reopened from mile marker 94 near Pueblo to Raton Pass at the Colorado-New Mexico state line, according to CDOT. The traction law also has been lifted for Raton Pass.
10:45 a.m.: Southbound I-25 is closed from mile marker 94 near Pueblo to Raton Pass at the Colorado-New Mexico state line.
10:30 a.m.: Strong winds are expected to blow snow across major roadways Saturday, making travel dangerous and difficult, the Colorado Department of Transportation warned. Drivers should plan for delays and unsafe driving conditions.
The storm will likely bring snowfall to most of the state, with higher amounts in the southwest and northeast, CDOT said. Travel could be "difficult to impossible" on passes near the southwest San Juan mountains as the storm dumps between 10 to 18 inches.
Denver could see 2 to 4 inches, though more snow might fall along the I-25 Gap between Castle Rock and the crest of the Palmer Divide. CDOT is warning drivers to avoid or limit driving on I-25 between Castle Rock and Colorado Springs, particularly on Monument Hill during the storm.
The risk for avalanches could be high due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Drivers along U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass, U.S. 550 Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain passes and Colorado 145 Lizard Head Pass should expect delays, CDOT said.
10:10 a.m.: Southbound lanes of Interstate 25 between mile marker 11 and 0, near Raton Pass, are closed, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Low visibility and slick road conditions have caused several crashes.
Here's a camera view just north of Raton Pass. Heavy snow continues to lift up from New Mexico pic.twitter.com/WsUDQLgors— Sam Schreier (@SamASchreier) December 27, 2019
