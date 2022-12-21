Click or tap here for the latest weather-related closings and delays.

Dangerously low wind chills approaching 50 degrees below zero around Colorado are forecast Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Temperatures began to drop quickly north of Colorado Springs, including in Cheyenne, Wyo., where the actual temperature dropped 32 degrees in nine minutes (from 43 to 11) early Wednesday afternoon.

Little to no relief is expected Thursday.

Here are the forecast wind chill temperatures:

Colorado Springs, -23

Pueblo, -22

Woodland Park, -19

Castle Rock, -30

Calhan, -39

Rush, -39

Cañon City, -12

Denver, -29

Limon, -43

Eads, -41

Lamar, -34

Salida, -8

Buena Vista, -2

Leadville, -23

Wolf Creek Pass, -12