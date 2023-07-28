A lightning strike caused a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers in the Security-Widefield late Friday afternoon, according to Colorado Springs Utilities.

Utilities reported the outage on Twitter around 4:20 p.m.

A map shared by CSU showed the outage affected customers in the area east of Grinnell Boulevard, south of Bradley Road, west of U.S. 85/87 and north of Crawford Avenue.

While CSU estimated that crews would have power restored by 7:30 p.m., the outage map showed it had been restored to all but 14 customers in the area by 5 p.m.