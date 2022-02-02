Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays
Update 8:30 a.m.
Up to 3 more inches of snow is expected to drop in Colorado Springs until Wednesday evening, said Sydney Jackson, a meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV.
As of Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs record about a foot of snow.
"Travel along I-25 and side roads across Colorado Springs is very slow and they are covered in snow will likely be the case throughout the day," Jackson wrote in a text message to The Gazette. "High temperatures will only reach the teens for many today with overnight lows tonight dropping below zero."
Update 7:55 a.m.
According to data by the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs received 4.9 inches of snow Tuesday, surpassing January's mark of 4.3 inches in just one day.
Update 7 a.m.
A semi-truck on stuck on northbound Interstate 25 in Monument, according to Colorado Springs Traffic.
Update 6:40 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather service said: "Moderate to heavy snow with 1 to 2 inch hourly snowfall rates will continue tonight, especially along the I-25 and Highway 50 corridors."
Update 6:01 a.m.
Update 6 a.m.
As of Tuesday night, Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it.
Update 5:52 a.m.
Colorado Springs offices and facilities are closed Wednesday due to the weather. All emergency responders and essential personnel are required to report to work on time, while non-essential personnel are not required to go to work, the city said in a news release.
Meanwhile, city snowplows remain on a full call-out Wednesday to address primary roadways. Crews are attempting to maintain one lane in each direction, the city said. It also asks drivers to watch for snow plows and to give them plenty of space to work.
Update 5:45 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather said: "Bitter cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday morning and again Thursday night through Friday morning."
Update 5:33 a.m.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories will continue across southern Colorado through tonight as moderate to heavy snow continues. Snow will decrease from northwest to southeast this afternoon through tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cayE5XTADD— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 2, 2022
Update 5:15 a.m.
The U.S. Air Force Academy is closed Wednesday. Classes will be held remotely.
Update 5:14 a.m.
The commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-25 between Exit 158 (Baptist Road) and Exit 172 (Upper Lake Gulch Road), according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Update 5:07 a.m.
Most Pikes Peak region schools are closed Wednesday, Click or tap here for a complete list.
Update 4:55 a.m.
Due to the winter weather conditions, City of Colorado Springs facilities are CLOSED. All emergency responders and essential personnel are required to report to work on time. Non-essential personnel are not required to report to work. https://t.co/WkqsRyDo4z— City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) February 2, 2022
A slow-moving storm is forecast to continue dumping snow across the Pikes Peak region — and beyond — on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs was projected to have up to 8 inches of snow from the year's most significant snowstorm that started Tuesday, while Teller County could get up to a foot of snow, the weather service said in a report.
"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said in a report. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
A high of just 17 degrees is forecast in Colorado Springs with snow to fall throughout the day, the weather service said. It is expected to be cold, too, with wind chill values between -5 and 5 degrees.
The city of Colorado Springs issued a full callout for snow plows starting at midnight Wednesday.
In a Tuesday report, Gazette news partner KKTV provided possible snow totals through Thursday:
Rockrimmon/Manitou: 7-12 inches
Downtown Colorado Springs/Airport: 5-10 inches
Briargate/Air Force Academy: 5-10 inches
Monument/Woodland Park: 5-10 inches
Black Forest/Falcon: 5-10 inches
Pueblo: 2-5 inches
Canon City: 5-10 inches
Westcliffe/Rye: 12-18 inches
Eastern plains: 2-6 inches
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 17. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.