Up to 3 inches of snow could fall in Colorado Springs until Wednesday evening, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, 4.9 inches of snow fell on Tuesday before the city recorded about a foot of snow by Wednesday morning.
In January, the city received 4.3 inches of snow -- 0.6 inches below the average.
The snowfall has disrupted traffic across the Pikes Peak region as the city of Colorado Springs has issued a full call-out of snow plows to treat primary roads. Sydney Jackson, a meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV, said travel is expected to be slow along Interstate 25 and side roads.
Temps are expected to be in the teens Wednesday.
Update 6 p.m.
Closures Thursday, Feb. 3
Fort Carson is on delayed reporting until 9 a.m. for Feb. 3.
Transportation Technology Center: Two-hour delay opening.
La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2: Closed but operating remotely
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38: 2 Hours Late. Due to snow accumulation & frigid conditions impacting transportation.
Academy District 20: 2 Hours Late. All schools in-person, two-hours later than normal.
Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3: Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.
Hanover 28: Closed
Primero RE-2 School District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool
St. John Neumann Catholic School: Closed
Pueblo Dist. 70: UPDATE: All schools closed. No remote learning.
St. Therese - Pueblo: Closed, No preschool
Pueblo Community College: Opening at 10 am. Pueblo & Fremont campuses/sites. All classes/activities before 10am are canceled. Non-essential staff report at 10am.
Update 4:10 p.m.
Closures Thursday, Feb. 3
Health Solutions: 2 Hours Late. Pueblo, Walsenburg and Trinidad Offices
Pueblo District 70: Mesa and Pueblo West Schools: 2-hour late start.
Update 3:45 p.m.
Closures Thursday, Feb. 3:
Manzanola School : 2 Hours Late
Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning: Closed
Banning Lewis Academy: Closed. All BLA Campuses are CLOSED. K-12 will have a snow day. All after school activities are canceled.
James Irwin Charter Schools: All campuses closed
Update 3:30 p.m.
School District 49 has canceled classes for Thursday Feb. 3
Update 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted that "snow is decreasing over northern portions of the area." Still, the temperatures remain cold and roads continue to be slippery.
Update 12:05 p.m.
The city of Colorado Springs provided an update of the city's operations as snow continue to fall Wednesday:
Snow Plowing: City and county snowplow operations are ongoing.
Road Closures: No road closures at this time. Follow city and county social media platforms for updates.
Warming centers: Three warming centers were open overnight and have closed for the day.
Snow shoveling: Snow shoveling isn’t just the law - it’s also the mark of a good neighbor. The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management reminds residents and business owners of the following:
It is your responsibility to clear all sidewalks within 24 hours after the end of an ice or snow event. It is your responsibility, after plows have cleared the snow from your roadways, to remove any snow that might get deposited on your sidewalk or at the end of your driveways. Please see link here for techniques on how to reduce the amount of snow that might get deposited at the end of your driveway.
Colorado law prohibits the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways and right-of-way areas along the roadside.
Power Outages: In the case of a power outage, call your utility provider. Do not call 911.
Downed trees: Heavy snow combined with previous wind damage could result in downed trees during or in the wake of the winter storm. The city and county will clear trees that are blocking public rights of way. Property owners are responsible for their own debris and downed trees.
To report a downed tree, in a public right of way in the city, use the GoCOS! mobile app: coloradosprings.gov/gocos.
To report a downed street tree in the public right of way in El Paso County, visit citizenconnect.elpasoco.com or call 719-520-6460.
To report a downed tree on a power line, call your electric provider. Do not touch the tree.
Update 12 p.m.
Officials with the city of Colorado Springs announced they will not open additional warming shelters ahead of Tuesday night's snowstorm because the Springs Rescue Mission has the capacity to serve the homeless.
In previous winters, the city would open up warming shelters to accommodate those experiencing homelessness, but officials say that since Springs Rescue Mission has the capacity to host the homeless, they will not be opening additional warming shelters.
If the city experiences widespread power outages, officials will revisit the decision.
Additionally, El Paso County officials have announced the American Red Cross has opened three shelters as of Tuesday night:
Kilmer Elementary, 4285 Walker Road, Colorado Springs, CO
Patriot Learning Center, 11990 Swingline Road, Peyton, CO
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street, Monument, CO
— Hugh Johnson, The Gazette
Update 11:30 a.m.
At least four flights to and from Colorado Springs have canceled due to the weather, according to the Colorado Springs Airport website. Check flight status here.
Update 11 a.m.
In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said "snow will continue across the southeast plains through early afternoon" Wednesday.
Update 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet that the "greatest impacts from the heavier snowfall is still focused across the southeast mountains and spreading westward into the San Luis Valley."
Update 8:30 a.m.
Up to 3 more inches of snow is expected to drop in Colorado Springs until Wednesday evening, said Sydney Jackson, a meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV.
As of Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs record about a foot of snow.
"Travel along I-25 and side roads across Colorado Springs is very slow and they are covered in snow will likely be the case throughout the day," Jackson wrote in a text message to The Gazette. "High temperatures will only reach the teens for many today with overnight lows tonight dropping below zero."
Update 7:55 a.m.
According to data by the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs received 4.9 inches of snow Tuesday, surpassing January's mark of 4.3 inches in just one day.
Update 7 a.m.
A semi-truck on stuck on northbound Interstate 25 in Monument, according to Colorado Springs Traffic.
Update 6:40 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather service said: "Moderate to heavy snow with 1 to 2 inch hourly snowfall rates will continue tonight, especially along the I-25 and Highway 50 corridors."
Update 6:01 a.m.
The severe winter storm has severely impacted delivery to today’s Gazette print edition. Read more here.
Update 6 a.m.
As of Tuesday night, Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status. This means drivers involved in a crash with no injuries, no suspected use of alcohol or drugs and proper drivers license and vehicle information can wait 72 hours to report it.
Update 5:52 a.m.
Colorado Springs offices and facilities are closed Wednesday due to the weather. All emergency responders and essential personnel are required to report to work on time, while non-essential personnel are not required to go to work, the city said in a news release.
Meanwhile, city snowplows remain on a full call-out Wednesday to address primary roadways. Crews are attempting to maintain one lane in each direction, the city said. It also asks drivers to watch for snow plows and to give them plenty of space to work.
Update 5:45 a.m.
In a tweet, the weather said: "Bitter cold wind chills expected tonight through Thursday morning and again Thursday night through Friday morning."
Update 5:33 a.m.
Here's the latest from the National Weather Service in Pueblo:
Update 5:15 a.m.
The U.S. Air Force Academy is closed Wednesday. Classes will be held remotely.
Update 5:14 a.m.
The commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-25 between Exit 158 (Baptist Road) and Exit 172 (Upper Lake Gulch Road), according to a tweet from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Update 5:07 a.m.
Most Pikes Peak region schools are closed Wednesday, Click or tap here for a complete list.
Update 4:55 a.m.
A slow-moving storm is forecast to continue dumping snow across the Pikes Peak region — and beyond — on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs was projected to have up to 8 inches of snow from the year's most significant snowstorm that started Tuesday, while Teller County could get up to a foot of snow, the weather service said in a report.
"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service said in a report. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
A high of just 17 degrees is forecast in Colorado Springs with snow to fall throughout the day, the weather service said. It is expected to be cold, too, with wind chill values between -5 and 5 degrees.
The city of Colorado Springs issued a full callout for snow plows starting at midnight Wednesday.
In a Tuesday report, Gazette news partner KKTV provided possible snow totals through Thursday:
Rockrimmon/Manitou: 7-12 inches
Downtown Colorado Springs/Airport: 5-10 inches
Briargate/Air Force Academy: 5-10 inches
Monument/Woodland Park: 5-10 inches
Black Forest/Falcon: 5-10 inches
Pueblo: 2-5 inches
Canon City: 5-10 inches
Westcliffe/Rye: 12-18 inches
Eastern plains: 2-6 inches
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Snow. High near 17. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values between -10 and -15. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. West wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind around 10 mph.