Spring snow blankets Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs in this Gazette file photo.

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

Update 8:39 a.m.

US 50 is closed from mile markers 78-82 due to an avalanche. The closure is about a mile west of Olathe.

Update 7:30a.m.

US 50 is closed in both directions due to avalanche danger. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning of "dangerous avalanche conditions on all aspects and elevations."

Update 7:07 a.m.

Commercial chain laws are in effect on I-70 from Exit 203 (Silverthorne) and Exit 216 (Eisenhower Tunnel) as well as between mile markers 205 and 213.5. Chains or alternative traction devices required for all commercial motor vehicles including buses and vans of 16 or more passenger capacity.

traffic cam 1/1/22

A Colorado traffic camera on I-70 near Silverthorne shows the poor road conditions.

CO 133 over McClure Pass has been closed due to avalanche hazard. 

 Commercial chain laws are also in effect on CO 67 and CO 119. Click or tap here for the latest road conditions, delays and closures.

Update 12:09 a.m.

The City of Fountain has gone on accident alert status. 

"If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party," the city said in a release. "Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information."

--

After 233 consecutive days without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, the streak finally ended Friday night, as the city welcomed the new year with a fresh blanket of snow.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, it was the "longest snowless day stretch on record." 

Snow fell starting Friday night. It has continued into New Year’s Day on Saturday, with the majority of the new precipitation expected to fall before 11 a.m.

Woodland Park was forecast to receive between 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night and 1 inch Saturday.

Near Monument Hill, 3 to 5 inches was expected with another 1 to 2 inches in the morning.

The winter storm hit many other areas throughout the state and is needed to combat the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which has burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes, according to Boulder County officials.

Boulder was forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches Friday, another 3 to 5 inches Friday night and less than an inch Saturday. Officials are hoping the moisture will aid with firefighting efforts across the county.

