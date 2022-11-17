Click or tap here for the latest closures and delays.
Several school districts around the Pikes Peak region are closed or on a delay Friday morning after snow blanketed the area overnight. The first major snowfall of the season has also caused slick roads, which is impacting the morning commute.
8:25. a.m.: According to Colorado Springs Street Operations Manager Clint Brown, 22-23 snow plow-equipped vehicles are being employed as 3-5 inches of snow has fallen in the central metro area. "Roads are snow packed and icy," Brown said. "Winter driving conditions are present and it is recommended that you plan extra time for your commute."
8:15 a.m.: The Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado will be closed except for essential staff Friday.
8:11 a.m.: A crash on northbound Union Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard is blocking the intersection and left lane of Union Boulevard. A separate crash on eastbound Flintridge Drive and Academy Boulevard is blocking the left lane
8:03 a.m.: A multiple-vehicle crash has been reported at East Pikes Peak Avenue and University Drive. Use alternate routes. A separate crash causing unknown blockage has been reported on westbound Flying W Ranch Road and North 30th Street.
8:03 a.m.: A multiple-vehicle crash has been reported at East Fountain Boulevard and between El Paso and South Royer streets. Use alternate routes.
7:48 a.m.: A crash causing unknown blockage has been reported at Milton E Proby Parkway and South Powers Boulevard.
7:44 a.m.: A crash is causing unknown blockage at South Carefree and West Whileaway circles. Another crash at North Union Boulevard and Acacia Drive has been reported with unknown blockage.
7:38 a.m.: The Cimarron Hills Fire Department reported a crash blocking traffic at Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue. The department asks that drivers be alert for emergency vehicles and slowed traffic.
7:33 a.m.: A crash is blocking the left lane at northbound Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard. Another crash with unknown blockage has been reported at North Murray Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.
7:30 a.m.: The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's Colorado Springs Senior Center will open at 10 a.m. The Salon Professional Academy will open two hours late at 11 a.m.
7:30 a.m.: The Colorado Springs School will be closed Friday.
7:29 a.m.: The left lane of southbound I-25 in Fountain between Mesa Ridge Parkway (Exit 132) and U.S. 85 (near Fountain) at Mile Point 128 has reopened.
7:25 a.m.: A crash with unknown blockage has been reported at Dublin Boulevard and Bridle Pass Drive.
7:15 a.m.: Vista Grande Baptist Church will be on a two-hour delay. Security Public Library will be closed Friday.
7:15 a.m.: Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and St. Paul Catholic School will be closed Friday.
7:00 a.m.: Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Manitou Springs School District 14 and Widefield School District 3 will be closed Friday. More information on District 8's closure can be found here.
7:00 a.m.: The City of Manitou Springs will have a one-hour delay; City Hall and facilities will open at 9 a.m.
6:45 a.m.: All locations of the Pikes Peak Library District will have a two hour delay and open at 12 p.m.
6:49 a.m.: A vehicle is blocking the left lane at I-25 and Woodmen Road and is facing southbound in the northbound lane.
6:39 a.m.: A crash has been reported on southbound I-25 and Circle Drive. Blockage is unknown.
6:39 a.m.: A crash has closed one lane of southbound I-25 in Fountain between Mesa Ridge Parkway (Exit 132) and U.S. 85 (near Fountain) at Mile Point 128. UPDATE: Lanes have reopened as of 7:29 a.m.
6:39 a.m.: The traffic camera at I-25 and Tejon Street in south Colorado Springs shows icy conditions.
6:33 a.m.: Crashes on I-25 at Belleview and at I-225 have closed multiple lanes and are causing major backups for Denver-area commuters.
6:28 a.m.: UCCS announced that it will operate at its regular hours Friday.
6:24 a.m.: Space Base Delta I officials announced a 9:30am start time for all non-mission essential personnel at Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB, and Cheyenne Mountain SFS.
6:19 a.m.: The Gazette's traffic map is showing slow traffic throughout the region Friday morning.
6 AM Update: Snow continues to fall along portions of the southern I-25 corridor. Where it is snowing, roads are slick and snowpacked in spots. Check road conditions at https://t.co/QJCAoKzuin before heading out. #cowx pic.twitter.com/gN296i0vl7— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) November 18, 2022
5:45 a.m.: "Due to freezing temperatures and anticipated snow accumulation, U.S. Army Fort Carson personnel will have a staggered reporting timeline on Friday," according to a tweet from post officials.
5 a.m.: Academy School District 20 is on a 2-hour delay.
4:45 a.m.: Banning Lewis Academy will be closed Friday.
Overnight update
Snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is expected in some parts of the Colorado Springs area, and temperatures will drop to single digits overnight, according to an updated forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high of 17 degrees is predicted for Friday in Colorado Springs.
Harrison School District 2, Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Miami-Yoder District JT-60 announced closures for Friday. The Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning and the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind also announced Friday closures. Other Pikes Peak region districts announced 2-hour delays for Friday, including Woodland Park Re-2, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Fountain Fort-Carson District 8, Manitou Springs SD 14 and Widefield District 3.
CIVA Charter High School will close its school building, but plans to conduct “online synchronistic learning” on Friday.
Nursing and Therapy Services of Colorado will open two hours late, at 10:30 a.m., the health care center announced.
Forecasters say snow should taper off by Friday afternoon, but icy roads may be an issue for drivers, according to Chris Howard, operations program manager for the city of Colorado Springs.
“Right now, we’ve got 18 (snowplow) trucks out across the city, monitoring the roadways for ice and treating areas that need it,” Howard said Thursday night. “....snow is not really causing any problems. But over time, as temperatures continue to drop, and traffic continues to beat snow down, we could have some icing issues.”
Both the Colorado Springs and Fountain police departments were on accident alert by 8:30p.m. Thursday night.
The inclement weather also impacted hundreds of flights Thursday. The Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport were hit with hundreds of flight delays. DIA had over 900 delays, including 290 from Southwest alone, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking company. More than 30 flights had been canceled as of 11 p..m. Thursday night.
The Colorado Springs Airport had seen 22 flight delays and one cancellation late Thursday.
