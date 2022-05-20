It's late May, but Old Man Winter doesn't care.
Rain and snow fell most of the day Friday in Colorado Springs, as a low-pressure system pulling air from the north moved into the area.
As of Friday, Colorado Springs saw about an inch of rain and snow mix at the Colorado Springs Airport, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The storm is expected to continue through Friday night into Saturday as a winter storm warning is in effect for the area until 6 p.m. The latest forecast indicates that snow totals are supposed to exceed expectations, with 4 to 8 inches expected to fall Friday night, as opposed to a previously forecasted 3 to 5 inches. The temperature Friday night was expected to fall to 26 degrees.
Meteorologist Klint Skelly said a relatively narrow corridor of enhanced precipitation stretching across Teller and most of El Paso County is hovering over the areas accounting for the increase in snow totals. Skelly said the band has caused a 2-inch increase in snow totals expected.
For Saturday, the high temperature is expected to be 37 degrees, with a 90% chance of snowfall, with an additional of 1 to 3 inches, the weather service reports. That chance for snow will decrease to 60% Saturday night with less an inch of snow expected and a low of 31 degrees.
Following that, cool temperatures will disappear almost as quickly as they appeared, with temperatures reaching the low to high 50s to start off the week.
Denver, by contrast, saw less than half an inch of snow as of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Another 1 to 3 inches is predicted for the Mile High City Friday night with a low temperature of 29 degrees. The high for Denver Saturday is 42 degrees with less than half an inch expected.
Temperatures will return to the 60s in Denver by Monday.
Here are snowfall totals from across the Pikes Peak region Friday evening:
Boulder, 6 inches
Monument, 6.8 inches
Larkspur, 6 inches
U.S. Air Force Academy, 5.5 inches
Woodland Park, 5 inches
Peterson Space Force Base, 2.7 inches
Castle Rock, 5 inches
Genesee, 10.6 inches
Ken Caryl 4"
Elizabeth 2"
Winter Park 7.3"