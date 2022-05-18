It's unusual this time of year to see a low-pressure system bring much cold air and snow in late May, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Paul Steward in Pueblo.

Still, Colorado Springs, Denver and their surrounding areas expect a substantial drop in temperature Thursday night into Friday and a high chance for precipitation and snow Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service and Gazette news partners KKTV in Colorado Springs and KUSA in Denver.

On Thursday, Denver could see record-setting highs near 90 degrees and Colorado Springs, a high of 84.

By Friday, temperatures will drop, with a high expected in Colorado Springs of no more than 49, a nearly 40-degree swing from the day before. There will be a 70% chance of rain during the day Friday, increasing to an 80%-90% chance of a rain-and-snow mix turning to snow. The National Weather Service said 3 to 5 inches of snow is possible Friday night with another 1 to 3 inches on Saturday.

In Denver, the high for Friday also will be 49 degrees, with a 90% chance of rain turning into a rain-snow mix for Friday night and Saturday.

Steward said the reason for the drastic drop in temperature is twofold: First, Thursday will see a down-sloping wind coming off the mountains. When it reaches the plains, the wind compresses, heats up, and creates warmer temperatures. Following that, the state will see a strong low-pressure system pulling a lot of cold air from the north, bringing cooler temperatures and opportunities for moisture.

KUSA reports that areas above 7,000 feet could see 1 foot of heavy, wet snow. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the Denver metro area is set to receive 3 to 6 inches over the course of Friday and Saturday, which could cause some issues with downed trees and power lines if the snow is heavy enough.

Vail is set to receive 4 to 6 inches, while Breckenridge should receive 8 inches, the weather service reports.

As for impact in wildfire risk, Thursday will see some dangerous conditions in Colorado, continuing the trend of low relative humidity and high winds.

After the weekend storm, however, Steward says the Colorado Springs area could see a respite, with higher humidity levels, weaker winds and cooler temperatures. Eventually things will get dry and windy again, Steward said, but Colorado Springs is in the clear through next week, according to forecasts.