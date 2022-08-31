Will the weather cooperate with good flying conditions for this weekend's Labor Day Lift Off balloon festival in Colorado Springs?

If you like it sunny and hot, you're in luck. The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Colorado Springs. Sun-soaked skies are also expected with no rain expected.

The big question, of course, surrounds the forecast wind speeds — the key factor determining the chances of balloons actually lifting off.

Weather conditions need to be just right for the balloons to take flight: Wind speeds must be below 8 mph on the surface, with zero rain or thunder, according to officials. And there must be enough visibility to see 5 miles.

Wind speeds in the Colorado Springs forecast will keep event organizers and balloon enthusiasts on their toes.

On Saturday, west-northwest winds are expected to be 5-15 mph, the weather service says. Sunday sees a similar story with a south-southwest winds ranging from 5-15 mph.

Labor Day will see north-northwest winds of 10-15 mph.

One longtime balloonist, Troy Bradley, has become an amateur meteorologist in order to better predict weather.

Within an hour of liftoff, the typical length of a passenger flight, Bradley says balloonists have a "pretty good idea of what's going to happen."

The Labor Day Lift Off begins on Saturday and runs through Monday. Click or tap here for the full schedule and preview.