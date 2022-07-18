Colorado Springs and other parts of the state are embroiled in a heat wave of unseasonably high temperatures with no immediate end in sight, according to local and state meteorologists.

National Weather Service data show that July has been unusually hot in Colorado Springs, Denver and Pueblo.

Colorado Springs has seen temperatures of 90 degrees or higher 11 of the past 18 days, including a record-breaking 98 degrees on July 10. The average high temperature for the month thus far has been 90.4 degrees — more than six degrees higher than normal, according to KKTV meteorologist Steve Roldan.

“We are running about five — and in some cases 10 — degrees above normal,” Roldan said. “Two or more days of unusually high temperatures, climatologically speaking, is a heat wave. So we’re definitely in a heat wave right now.”

So far, July has been a blistering month for the Denver and Pueblo areas, according to weather service data. Denver has seen temperatures of 90 degrees or higher in all but two days this month, including highs of 100 degrees and 101 degrees on July 9 and 10, respectively.

In Pueblo, the average high has been 97.5 degrees this month, with seven days of 100 degrees or higher and only one where the high was less than 90.

Hot weather returns to the plains on Tuesday, along with isolated to scattered PM thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be quite strong and possibly severe across the I 25 corridor and adjacent areas to the east. #cowx pic.twitter.com/VQ9XnDTcbQ — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 19, 2022

Are you ready for the heat? Be sure to check your back seats, keep an eye on your pets, and keep yourself safe from the heat! #COWX pic.twitter.com/rZeEaGxwbr — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 18, 2022

“It is seriously hot in Pueblo right now,” Roldan said.

A high-pressure system over western Colorado is blocking off weather events that would offer some relief from the heat, like a cool front or significant rainfall, Roldan said.

Colorado Springs has only had about a half-inch of rainfall so far this month — about an inch less than usual, according to the weather service. Denver has had about the same amount of rainfall. Pueblo has had 0.63 inches of rainfall, about a quarter-inch less than normal for this time of the month.

“The high pressure is just blocking anything that could cool us down,” Roldan said. “It’s just sitting there, and we’re just baking under it.”

The week’s forecast offers no immediate respite from the searing heat. Temperatures are expected, on average, to top 90 degrees all week in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver.

“Until the high pressure passes, we’re going to be in for some hot days,” Roldan said.