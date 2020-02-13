2019-2020 snow season in Denver
The 2019-2020 Polar Coaster snow season in Denver through Feb. 11, plotted on a graph. Courtesy of KUSA

The Farmers’ Almanac grabbed a lot of preseason headlines with its winter forecast calling for a “Polar Coaster” of a season. And many of you may feel our Colorado winter has turned out to fit that description.

If you look at Denver's snow season plotted out on a graph, it actually looks like a roller coaster ride.

Polar coaster

Denver will end up with at least two big 10-inch or larger swings in snow totals from one month to the next. Courtesy of KUSA. 
Peter Geiger is the editor of the Farmers' Almanac and he is the man that coined the term "Polar Coaster" in August, when the winter forecast was published in the 2020 edition of the book.

His message: Extreme highs and lows possible.

