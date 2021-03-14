Drivers should avoid travel if possible and prepare for whiteout conditions Sunday if they must travel, particularly in higher terrain, the El Paso County Office of Emergency Management warned. Blowing snow from gusty, northerly winds and slick roads will result in hazardous travel conditions throughout the day.
10:00 a.m.: Highway 105 remains closed from Monument to Sedalia and Highway 94 is closed from Colorado springs to Punkin Center.
Highway 24 is open between Falcon and Limon.
8:15 a.m.: Southbound lanes of I-25 have opened between Castle Rock and Briargate Parkway.
Highway 83 is open in both directions.
As of 7 a.m.: Interstate 25 from Interquest Parkway in north Colorado Springs to Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock is closed in both directions (mile markers 153-180)
· Highway 24 from Constitution Avenue to Limon is closed in both directions
· Highway 83 from Shoup Road to Black Squirrel Creek is closed in both directions
· Highway 94 from Space Village to Limon is closed in both directions
· Highway 105 from Monument to Sedalia is closed in both directions
· I-70 is closed:
In both directions between Airpark Rd. and Burlington
In both directions between Golden and Floyd Hill
Eastbound from Silverthorne to Georgetown
II-25 closed in both directions btwn Plum Creek and Interquest due to winter weather. No alt routes. 83 & 105 closed too. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/WqQngv5Z2j— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) March 14, 2021
Get the latest Gazette headlines by signing up for our newsletters
Other road closures:
· An avalanche closed Colorado 14 from Ted's Place north of Fort Collins to Cameron Pass, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
· I-25 remains closed north of Fort Collins to the Wyoming line and Colorado 287 from Fort Collins to Wyoming is also shuttered.
State officials have issued and avalanche warning for the Front Range today as snow piled up from the weekend storm starts to slide.
In Colorado Springs, officials asked drivers to steer clear of plows, which need extra room to deal with heavy snow in the city's northern neighborhoods.
Sunday's winter storm roundup and updates
Statewide road and travel updates from CDOT
Denver International Airport: Flight status updates