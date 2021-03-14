Interstate 25 from Interquest Parkway to Castle Rock is closed in both directions due to blowing snow and treacherous driving conditions, according to a tweet from Colorado State Patrol shortly before noon Sunday.
I-25 is closed from north Colorado Springs to the Plum Creek exit in Castle Rock.
U.S. 24 is currently closed from Constitution Avenue to Limon in both directions, and Colorado 94 is closed from Space Village to Limon in both directions, according to the office.
II-25 closed in both directions btwn Plum Creek and Interquest due to winter weather. No alt routes. 83 & 105 closed too. No estimated time of reopening. https://t.co/WqQngv5Z2j— CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) March 14, 2021
In the Colorado Springs area, Red Cross shelters remain open at Kilmer Elementary, 4285 Walker Road in Colorado Springs; St. Peter Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson Street in Monument; and Patriot Learning Center, 11990 Swingline Road in Peyton, which is actually in Falcon near Woodmen Road and Highway 24, according to the office.
Other road closures:
- Interstate 70 was closed from Limon to Burlington.
- An avalanche has closed Colorado 14 from Ted's Place north of Fort Collins to Cameron Pass, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.
- I-25 remains closed north of Fort Collins to the Wyoming line and Colorado 287 from Fort Collins to Wyoming is also shuttered.
State officials have issued and avalanche warning for the Front Range today as snow piled up from the weekend storm starts to slide.
In Colorado Springs, officials asked drivers to steer clear of plows, which need extra room to deal with heavy snow in the city's northern neighborhoods.
In Denver, traffic on Interstate 25 was slogging along at an average speed of 37 mph Sunday morning, the CDOT said.
