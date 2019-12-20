Christmas is almost here, and Mother Nature seems to be in the gift-giving spirit for Coloradans headed to the slopes.
Multiple powder days are in the forecast over the holidays for many parts of Colorado. High country snow is expected to begin on Christmas Eve and continue falling through Christmas Day with accumulations ranging from 5 to 10 inches in the southern mountains and 1 to 6 inches of fresh flakes in the central and northern mountains, according to OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz.
As for the upcoming weekend, sunny skies are on the horizon. Dry and warmer weather is expected to continue from Friday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday for most of Colorado’s Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.