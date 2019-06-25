Trail Ridge Road reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park on Tuesday, spokesman Kyle Patterson announced.

Trail Ridge — the highest paved road in the U.S., cresting at 12,183 feet — closed Friday and was hit with 8-foot drifts near Gore Range Overlook during weekend storms.

"Rangers and park snowplow operators encountered significant snow, winds and low visibility over the weekend," said an RMNP official by email.

Although temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees in Colorado Springs this week, snowplows in the high country still were clearing snow Monday evening.

Mount Evans Road (Colorado 5) is open between Colorado 103 and the end of Colorado 5, but it's closed from Summit Lake to the summit of Mount Evans, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported Tuesday morning.

