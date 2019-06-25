While temperatures are expected to approach 90 degrees in Colorado Springs this week, snowplows in the high country were still clearing snow from weekend storms as of Monday evening.
The harshest weather hit above 12,000 feet, where plows encountered 8-foot drifts near Gore Range Overlook on Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park.
Trail Ridge Road closed Friday and remains closed.
"Rangers and park snowplow operators encountered significant snow, winds and low visibility over the weekend," said a Rocky Mountain National Park official in an email.
Colorado 5 (Mountain Evans Road) is open between Colorado 103 and the end of Colorado 5, but closed from Summit Lake to the summit of Mount Evans, the Colorado Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning.