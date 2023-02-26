Parts of southern Colorado are under a High Wind Warning until Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Damaging wind gusts are expected in Huerfano, Las Animas, Baca Counties and the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains until 1 a.m. Monday, the weather service said.

Gusts of up to 75 mph are expected in the three counties while gusts of up to 85 mph are expected in the Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains between 7,500 feet and 11,000 feet.

The high wind gusts could blow down trees and power lines, the weather service said. Power outages are possible with windstorms and could make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

The weather service advises residents to avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees. Those indoors are cautioned to stay in the lower levels of their homes and avoid windows.