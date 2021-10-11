A burst of dry air headed toward the Pikes Peak region Tuesday could bring high fire danger, slight chances of rain and possibly snow to Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
After a week of above average temperatures, Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 62 degrees, 4 degrees below the average high for Oct. 12, with an overnight low of 35 degrees, the weather service said.
A storm system heading into town Tuesday could pose a high risk for fires to spread rapidly. That's why the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning and fire weather watch through the afternoon. Gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation pose a critical threat, and chances of lightning during afternoon thunderstorms mean fires could spark easily, the agency said.
Fire restrictions are in place in both Colorado Springs and El Paso County.
Tuesday's high fire danger is likely to be followed by a 40% chance of precipitation Tuesday night, the weather service said.
Forecasts show a 20% chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight, but meteorologist Cameron Simcoe with the National Weather Service in Pueblo said snow is expected to miss Colorado Springs because temperatures won't dip low enough.
Another storm could make its way through the region by Thursday afternoon and early Friday with higher chances of snow. But Simcoe said it's still too far out to make confident predictions about the amount of snow possible during Thursday and Friday's storm.