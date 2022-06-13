Many in Colorado awoke to slightly smoky skies on Monday morning, but not as a result of any local wildfires.
According to the National Weather Service, the smoke spanning across a large portion of the state can be attributed to a fire that began Sunday in Flagstaff, Ariz.
Some of you have asked about the smoky sky this morning. That smoke aloft is primarily drifting into Colorado from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, AZ, which ignited yesterday.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 13, 2022
Here's a forecast loop showing projected smoke through today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/GRiJba5vaN
"That smoke aloft is primarily drifting into Colorado from the Pipeline Fire near Flagstaff, AZ, which ignited yesterday," the weather service wrote in a tweet on Monday morning.
The Pipeline fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The fire is located about six miles north of Flagstaff and has burned 4,500 acres, according to information from InciWeb.
The weather service anticipates the smoke to stretch across Colorado throughout the week, and that while early in the day the smoke will be elevated, hotter temperatures later in the day could lead to the smoke being closer to ground level.
Most of the smoke is currently elevated and not near the surface (except in the high country), but expect increased surface concentrations later today as the hot conditions help mix down the air aloft. #COwx https://t.co/G3K8Qlfsnr— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 13, 2022
With temperatures expected to reach triple digits in parts of Colorado and high winds of up to 35 mph across the plains, the southwest part of the state is under a red flag warning Monday for high fire danger.