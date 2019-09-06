Up to four inches of hail blanketed parts of Interstate 70 Friday afternoon as a fast-moving storm headed from the mountains to the Denver metro area.
The storm and ensuing hail led to a closure of westbound I-70 and the I-70 off-ramp to U.S. 6.
In a tweet, Colorado State Patrol said this was due to a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon. Much of the hail was seen in the area of Floyd Hill.
No injuries, no cars swept away or caught in the mud / rockslide. CDOT is concentrating on getting I-70 cleared. Maybe 3:45'ish? Then they will hit US 6.S1 https://t.co/5srtuf0Zej— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) September 6, 2019