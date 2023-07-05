A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect Wednesday night for Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.

The watch is in place until 11 p.m., and showers and thunderstorms are expected through the evening.

The watch follows a severe thunderstorm warning for the area that ended around 7:15 p.m., when "large hail and damaging winds" hovered on the radar. While less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, thunderstorms could still usher in higher amounts.

Wind speeds could reach up to 50 mph in some areas, the warning said, and golf ball-sized hail has already pummeled trees, cars and buildings in other parts of the city, especially in the southeast.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for Ellicott, Yoder and Rush until 7:45 p.m.