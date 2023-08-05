A tornado warning is in effect for parts of Pueblo and El Paso counties until 4:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
According to the Weather Service, spotters reported seeing a funnel cloud in the area. Forecasters warned about flying debris and 2-inch hail; impacted areas for the current warning include Hanover, Wigwam and Fountain.
"At 3:36 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Fountain, or 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, and was moving southeast at 25 mph," the Weather Service wrote in a online report.
The warning follows multiple other tornado warnings issued for the north and eastern portions of El Paso County Saturday afternoon. Tornado watches were issued for Calhan, Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Black Forest, Palmer Lake and Moument; most warnings for those area had expired by 3 p.m.
Community members on social also reported seeing a possible tornado in northern El Paso County.
A look at a #tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorms in El Paso County, Colorado. 🌪️— radarlyte (@radarlyte) August 5, 2023
The #tornado producing storm is over the northeast section of Colorado Springs, CO and is moving towards the southeast. ⚡️#cowx pic.twitter.com/YDD9h82g1W
The National Weather Service also sent out two severe thunderstorm warnings via Twitter for Black Forest, Pikeview, Falcon, and other locations lasting until 3:15 p.m.
Large hail, up to a half dollar in size, and winds upwards of 60 mph were possible.
Looking into the night ahead, expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 53 degrees. a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible through 9 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Black Forest CO, Pikeview CO and Falcon CO until 3:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/wYF8XIKJWD— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2023
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Woodland Park CO, Manitou Springs CO and Green Mountain Falls CO until 3:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/SPVEqTc15V— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 5, 2023
