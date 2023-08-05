A funnel cloud was spotted in the Colorado Springs area Saturday after severe weather hit the region and prompted a series of tornado warnings across El Paso County.

Around 3:30 p.m., forecasters with the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported that spotters had observed a funnel cloud and warned about flying debris and 2-inch hail in areas including Hanover, Wigwam and Fountain.

"At 3:36 p.m, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Fountain, or 20 miles southeast of Colorado Springs, and was moving southeast at 25 mph," the Weather Service wrote in a online report.

The warning issued for the southern part of the county followed multiple other tornado warnings issued for northern and eastern portions of the county earlier Saturday afternoon. Tornado warnings were issued for Calhan, Peyton, Falcon, Ellicott, Black Forest, Palmer Lake and Moument; warnings for those areas had expired by 3 p.m.

Multiple residents in those areas reported seeing a funnel cloud in northern El Paso County, and shared photos and videos on social media.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

[Have a photo or video you'd like to share? Send it to [email protected].]

Severe weather continued to moved south through the state, with the National Weather Service in Pueblo issuing more tornado warnings for areas in Crowley and Las Animas counties. In Kim, a tornado warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday and golf ball-sized hail was possible.