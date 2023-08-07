A prominent funnel cloud, spotted over north El Paso County Saturday, has been determined to have not touched the ground, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, meaning it never became a tornado.

Multiple local spotters reported the funnel at about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, 10 miles north of Black Forest, the weather agency said.

After conferring with the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and reviewing witness reports, NWS concluded that the funnel cloud did not touch the ground. If it had, it would have been classified as a tornado.

“If new evidence becomes available that the funnel touched down, NWS Pueblo will send an update to the report,” officials said in a message.

Weather agency officials say that tornado activity has been unusually high in the El Paso County region in the past few weeks.

On July 20, severe thunderstorms produced a rare mountain tornado on the slopes of Pikes Peak, NWS Pueblo confirmed. The twister downed several trees and snapped multiple power lines, causing outages in the surrounding area.