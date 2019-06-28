Intermittent thunderstorms are expected this weekend, with temperatures reaching the 90s around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 93 degrees Friday, 90 degrees Saturday and 87 degrees Sunday in Colorado Springs. Saturday, chances of showers are 50 percent and Sunday chances jump to 80 percent. Light breezes can be expected throughout the weekend with gusts between 5 to 10 mph.
"Cooler weather settles in next week, as temperatures will drop back about 10 degrees or so," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Plus, storm chances start to ramp up on Monday and will continue through Wednesday."